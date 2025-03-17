Singer, actor Hyeri announces first solo fan meet tour
K-pop star and actor Hyeri is set to embark on her first solo fan meet tour, her agency Sublime Artist Agency announced Monday.
Dubbed "Welcome to Hyeri's Studio," the event celebrates the artist's 15th anniversary since her debut. Specific venues and dates have not yet been announced.
Hyeri debuted as an actor in 2012, through SBS weekend drama series “Tasty Life.” Her breakthrough role was as a lead in the tvN drama series “Reply 1988,” which premiered in November 2015. She has since acted in over a dozen drama series and movies.
Most recently, she starred as the lead in the mystery thriller series "Friendly Rivalry," playing a teenager at the top of her class at an elite Seoul high school.
Hyeri also launched her K-pop career through the girl group Girl's Day in 2010. The girl group has released hits such as “Female President” (2013), “Something” (2014), “Darling” (2014) and “Ring My Bell” (2015). Though it has not officially disbanded, the group has not released new music since 2019, and its four members — Hyeri, Yura, Sojin and Minah — are now all represented by different agencies.
