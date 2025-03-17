 Singer, actor Hyeri announces first solo fan meet tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Singer, actor Hyeri announces first solo fan meet tour

Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 15:59
Hyeri in a scene of the recent K-drama ″Friendly Rivalry″ [STUDIO X+U]

Hyeri in a scene of the recent K-drama ″Friendly Rivalry″ [STUDIO X+U]

 
K-pop star and actor Hyeri is set to embark on her first solo fan meet tour, her agency Sublime Artist Agency announced Monday.
 
Dubbed "Welcome to Hyeri's Studio," the event celebrates the artist's 15th anniversary since her debut. Specific venues and dates have not yet been announced. 
 

Related Article

 
Hyeri debuted as an actor in 2012, through SBS weekend drama series “Tasty Life.” Her breakthrough role was as a lead in the tvN drama series “Reply 1988,” which premiered in November 2015. She has since acted in over a dozen drama series and movies. 
 
Most recently, she starred as the lead in the mystery thriller series "Friendly Rivalry," playing a teenager at the top of her class at an elite Seoul high school. 
 
Hyeri also launched her K-pop career through the girl group Girl's Day in 2010. The girl group has released hits such as “Female President” (2013), “Something” (2014), “Darling” (2014) and “Ring My Bell” (2015). Though it has not officially disbanded, the group has not released new music since 2019, and its four members — Hyeri, Yura, Sojin and Minah — are now all represented by different agencies.  
 
A poster for actor-singer Hyeri's upcoming fan meet tour "Welcome to Hyeri's Studio," posted on the artist's official social media page on Monday [SUBLIME ARTIST AGENCY]

A poster for actor-singer Hyeri's upcoming fan meet tour "Welcome to Hyeri's Studio," posted on the artist's official social media page on Monday [SUBLIME ARTIST AGENCY]


BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Hyeri

More in Movies

Singer, actor Hyeri announces first solo fan meet tour

Actor Lee Si-young to divorce husband after 8 years of marriage

'The Solitary Gourmet' lead actor, director hopes new film fosters Korea-Japan cooperation

Actor Kim Hieora to return to big screen in upcoming occult film

Film 'Yadang: The Snitch' offers glimpse into the world of Korea's underground informants

Related Stories

Actor Han Ji-min and actor-singer Hyeri make donations to help Ukrainians

Actor and singer Hyeri gearing up to shoot new tvN reality show

Han So-hee 'tired of speculations' about Ryu Jun-yeol relationship

Han So-hee's agency denies actor left hate comments under Hyeri's account

Actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol split
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)