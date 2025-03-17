More in Music & Performance

Humor and heart: 'Once' realizes the essence of musical theater in tale of unrealized love

Online criticism of late Kim Sae-ron, Wheesung reignites legal debate over defamation of deceased

Ohad Naharin to share dance philosophies in upcoming 'Decadance' shows in Seoul

Broadway musical 'Wicked' to go on tour in Korea with English-language shows

'Textbook idol' Taeyeon shows why she's K-pop royalty with regal stadium concert in Seoul