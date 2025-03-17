 Actor Lee Si-young to divorce husband after 8 years of marriage
Actor Lee Si-young to divorce husband after 8 years of marriage

Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 13:17
Actor Lee Si-young attends the Korea Gold Awards Festival in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18, 2024. [NEWS1]

Actor Lee Si-young, 42, is divorcing her businessman husband after eight years of marriage, according to her agency, Ace Factory, on Monday. 
 
"Both parties have agreed to settle, and the divorce is underway," it said. 
 

Lee married an F&B businessman, surnamed Cho, in 2017. The two have a seven-year-old son. 
 
She debuted in 2008 and is best known for her supporting roles in hit romance drama "Boys Over Flowers" (2009) and Netflix horror series "Sweet Home" (2020). Lee also made a name for herself as a boxer. She has won several amateur boxing competitions and qualified for the Korean women’s national team in 2013 in the under 48-kilogram weight class.
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
