G-Dragon’s 'Good Day' show under fire for featuring scandal-hit Kim Soo-hyun
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 10:27
- LEE JIAN
G-Dragon's reality show "Good Day" issued a public apology on Monday following criticism for featuring actor Kim Soo-hyun, who is under scrutiny over allegations of a past romantic involvement with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.
"We have decided to edit out Kim Soo-hyun as aggressively as possible from now on," the producers said.
Kim, who appears as G-Dragon's friend and a guest star on the show, was featured in Sunday’s episode multiple times and was mentioned once by name by another cast member.
Following the broadcast, MBC’s public comment section and online communities quickly filled with complaints, including, "I don't want to see Kim Soo-hyun" and "Do the show's producers care what their viewers think?" Some viewers have also called for a boycott of "Good Day" and other programs from the same producer, Kim Tae-ho.
In response, the show’s producers said on Monday that they had already attempted to edit Kim out of Sunday’s episode, the fifth in the series. They said that the final version aired was actually a re-uploaded edition, with Kim's appearances urgently removed from a previously submitted version that was already being translated. As a result, it "lacked detail" and was approximately 10 minutes shorter than other episodes.
The show also faced backlash for continuing to film with Kim on March 13 for a future episode. Addressing the controversy, the producers said they had "no choice but to proceed due to scheduling issues."
Kim denied all allegations last week, calling them "unfounded rumors" and promising to release an official statement the following week. However, the controversy has since escalated, with Kim Sae-ron’s family publicly implicating him in her death.
"After careful consideration, we had no choice but to proceed with the filming [on March 13] due to the agency’s plan to release an official statement next week, as of the 13th, and the difficulty of securing the cast’s schedules after that date," the producers said.
"Following thorough discussions, we recorded and filmed the scenes while considering the possibility of deleting the footage and ensuring minimal overlap with other cast members," they added.
The producers continued, "We are truly sorry for upsetting our viewers who love 'Good Day' and have decided that, moving forward, we will edit Kim Soo-hyun out of our prerecorded episodes as much as possible. The solo scenes of Kim Soo-hyun filmed on March 13 will not air."
