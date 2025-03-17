 Military drone's bad landing destroys army helicopter, no casualties reported
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 16:23
Korean soldiers engage in a drone attack response exercise simulating a terrorism scenario in Busan during combined drills with U.S. troops on March 12. Photo is not related to the article. [YONHAP]

Korean soldiers engage in a drone attack response exercise simulating a terrorism scenario in Busan during combined drills with U.S. troops on March 12. Photo is not related to the article. [YONHAP]

 
A South Korean military drone collided with a helicopter parked at an air base in Gyeonggi on Monday, but no casualties were reported, the Army said.
 
The collision took place as the drone was landing at the air base in Yangju, Gyeonggi at about 1 p.m., sparking a fire, according to the Army. The flames were extinguished in about 20 minutes.
 

While no one was injured, the helicopter was completely destroyed from the resulting fire, an Army official said.
 
The Army has launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.
 
Yonhap
