Military drone's bad landing destroys army helicopter, no casualties reported

A South Korean military drone collided with a helicopter parked at an air base in Gyeonggi on Monday, but no casualties were reported, the Army said.The collision took place as the drone was landing at the air base in Yangju, Gyeonggi at about 1 p.m., sparking a fire, according to the Army. The flames were extinguished in about 20 minutes.While no one was injured, the helicopter was completely destroyed from the resulting fire, an Army official said.The Army has launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.Yonhap