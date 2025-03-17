Irish ambassador to Korea talks trade, beef ahead of St. Patrick's Day festivities

Rival parties play blame game after U.S. places South Korea on nuclear 'sensitive' country list

Acting president orders push to remove Korea from U.S. 'sensitive country' list as partisan blame game continues

South Korea confirms U.S. 'sensitive' listing not due to foreign policy issues

Related Stories

Rival parties play blame game after U.S. places South Korea on nuclear 'sensitive' country list

State Dept. report wags finger at Korea for corruption

U.S. says it's 'extremely proud' of alliance with Korea, after diplomat's remarks

U.S. Justice Department may sue to block Korean Air-Asiana deal

Korea, U.S. discuss supply chain resilience and clean energy at Georgia talks