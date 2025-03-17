South Korean, Ukrainian top envoys discuss North's POWs
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 19:23
SEO JI-EUN
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed the issue of North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) captured by Ukraine in a phone conversation on Monday afternoon, according to Korea’s Foreign Ministry.
During the call, Cho reaffirmed South Korea’s position that captured North Korean soldiers are constitutionally recognized as South Korean nationals, according to the ministry. He emphasized that if they wish to come to South Korea, they will be fully accepted and provided with necessary protection and support under relevant laws.
The minister also urged Ukraine’s active cooperation in addressing the matter.
Two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in January during combat against Kyiv in Russia's Kursk region. It marks the first time the repatriation of North Korean soldiers was discussed on a ministerial level between the two countries.
The two ministers also discussed broader issues related to the war in Ukraine.
Cho said that South Korea remains committed to closely monitoring developments and working with the international community to support Ukraine’s postwar recovery and reconstruction. He reiterated Seoul’s ongoing commitment to providing humanitarian aid through its Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative, launched in July 2023.
In response, Sybiha expressed gratitude for South Korea’s assistance to Ukraine.
He also briefed Cho on the outcomes of a recent high-level U.S.-Ukraine meeting held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The Ukrainian minister stressed the importance of international cooperation, including with South Korea, to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.
Monday’s conversation marked the first bilateral exchange between Cho and Sybiha since their meeting on Nov. 25, 2024, on the sidelines of the Group of 7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Italy.
