Roads closed, vehicles stranded as heavy snow blankets Korea's East Sea coast
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 12:58 Updated: 17 Mar. 2025, 17:10
Snowfall up to 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) hit Gangwon’s Yeongdong and east coast regions on Monday, leading to vehicles being stranded and road closures.
According to the Gangwon branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), snowfall from 1 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday measured 42.5 centimeters in Guryeong Pass, 34.2 centimeters at Misiryeong Tunnel, 34 centimeters in Yongsan, Pyeongchang, 21.2 centimeters in Taebaek and 20 centimeters in Seorak-dong, Sokcho.
Up to 30 centimeters of additional heavy snow is expected in Gangwon’s mountainous areas, with up to 20 centimeters forecast for the northeastern mountains of North Gyeongsang.
With the accumulation of heavy, moisture-laden snow, damage to infrastructure has also been reported.
The Gangwon State Fire Headquarters received four reports related to the snowstorm, including stranded vehicles, traffic accidents and slippage incidents as of 11:10 a.m.
A camper van was temporarily stranded on a snowy uphill road in Cheongnyang-dong, Gangneung, at 4:19 a.m. A vehicle became stuck in the snow in Nohak-dong, Sokcho, at 3:47 a.m., prompting a rescue team’s dispatch.
In Naegok-dong, Gangneung, a snowplow overturned during snow removal operations, and multiple traffic accidents occurred on icy roads.
A power outage in Gojin-eup, Goseong, left electricity cut off to more than 380 households for about two hours at 1:30 a.m., causing inconvenience to residents. Fire authorities suspect that fallen trees damaged power lines due to the heavy snowfall and are investigating the cause.
Access was blocked at four locations as of 11:00 a.m., including Madaljae Pass in Samcheok and the coastal road in Goseong. Additionally, 59 major hiking trails in national parks remain closed.
The Gangwon provincial government deployed 934 pieces of equipment and 986 personnel for snow removal while assessing damage.
According to the KMA, a new snow system will arrive tonight, bringing heavy snowfall nationwide. Snow will begin in the Seoul metropolitan area and Chungcheong at night before spreading across the country by early morning.
Snowfall forecasts predict 3 to 10 centimeters in the Seoul metropolitan area, as well as North Chungcheong, 3 to 8 centimeters in Jeolla and western South Gyeongsang, and 1 to 5 centimeters in South Chungcheong and eastern South Gyeongsang.
Snow will be accompanied by strong winds, creating chaotic conditions on Tuesday. This is due to Arctic air with temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit) moving over the Korean Peninsula, making the atmosphere highly unstable.
Tuesday's expected morning low in Seoul is minus 2 degrees Celsius, with a daytime high of 6 degrees Celsius.
