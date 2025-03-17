 Approval rating for main opposition party rises to 44.3% ahead of impeachment ruling
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 11:35
An undated compilation photo shows Kweon Seong-dong, far left, floor leader of the conservative People Power Party, and Park Chan-dae, far right, floor leader of the liberal Democratic Party. [YONHAP]

An undated compilation photo shows Kweon Seong-dong, far left, floor leader of the conservative People Power Party, and Park Chan-dae, far right, floor leader of the liberal Democratic Party. [YONHAP]

 
The approval rating for the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) rose to 44.3 percent, a poll showed Monday, exceeding support for the ruling party by more than the margin of error.
 
According to the survey conducted by Realmeter on 1,510 adults aged over 18 last week, support for the DP gained 3.3 percentage points from the previous week, while the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party fell 3.7 percentage points to 39 percent.
 
The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 
In the same survey, 55.5 percent supported a change in administration led by the DP, while 40 percent were in favor of keeping the current conservative rule.
 
If the Constitutional Court upholds the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed bid to impose martial law in December, the nation will be required to hold a snap presidential election within 60 days.
 

Yonhap
