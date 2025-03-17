 Liberal lawmakers urge global legislative union probe into Dec. 3 martial law declaration
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 18:02
Lawmakers of five opposition parties hold a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on March 17, to explain their plan to file a petition with the Inter-Parliamentary Union to request an investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid. [YONHAP]

Five opposition parties decided Monday to file a petition with a global body of legislatures to request an investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.
 
Political turmoil has persisted since Yoon's surprise declaration of martial law in December. At that time, the National Assembly was briefly sealed by martial law troops before lawmakers voted to demand Yoon lift the martial law decree.
 

Rep. Lee Jae-jung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) told reporters that the parties plan to request the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to conduct the probe and seek its "support for the Korean people in ending the insurrection and defending constitutional order."
 
Created in 1889, the IPU is a global organization of national parliaments dedicated to promoting peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue and is currently made up of 181 member countries.
 
"Attempts to justify martial law and the regression of democracy are still ongoing," Lee said.
 
She explained that the petition would allow Yoon's insurrection to be investigated in accordance with international human rights norms through formal procedures of the IPU.
 
"The use of armed military and police forces to invade the National Assembly will once again be judged by the international community," she added.
 
