City government commits up to 1,357 personnel in safety measures ahead of Yoon's impeachment ruling
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 16:16
- CHO JUNG-WOO
The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday announced safety measures to manage traffic and crowd control ahead of the Constitutional Court’s anticipated ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.
According to the city government, the emergency plan will be in place for three days — from the day before the ruling to the day after. The Constitutional Court has not yet announced the date of its decision.
Up to 1,357 personnel from the city government, the fire and disaster headquarters and Seoul Metro will be deployed daily at major subway stations, including Anguk Station, Gwanghwamun Station, City Hall Station, Hangangjin Station and Yeouido Station.
The city will also monitor overcrowding and traffic in real time through CCTVs.
Anguk Station on line No. 3, located near the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, will be closed on the day of the ruling. Hangangjin Station on line No. 6, the closest subway station to the presidential residence, may also be closed temporarily depending on how the situation unfolds.
Contingencies are in place for additional subway trains to be deployed if necessary.
Additional personnel — in some cases more than four times the usual number of staff — will be stationed at 19 key subway platforms over the three-day period to help manage crowds at elevators, turnstiles and entrances. The majority of these subway stations typically have around 104 personnel on-site.
The 16 affected stations are: Jonggak Station (line No. 1), City Hall Station (lines No. 1 and 2) Jongno 3-ga Station (lines No. 1, 3 and 5), Euljiro 1-ga Station (line No. 2), Anguk and Gyeongbokgung Station (line No. 3), Gwanghwamun, Yeouido, Yeouinaru Station (line No. 5), Hangangjin, Itaewon, Beotigogae Station (line No. 6), National Assembly, Yeouido Station (line No. 9) and Saetgang and Daebang Station (Sillim Line).
Intracity buses may be rerouted depending on police traffic control measures during this period. Detours or skipped stops may occur at major intersections, including Gwanghwamun Intersection, Sejong-daero, Anguk Station and Hannam-dong in downtown Seoul, as well as Yeoui-daero in western Seoul.
Portable restrooms will be installed at major rally sites. Information on these facilities, along with public restroom locations, will be available through the city’s Smart Seoul Map and mapping services on Naver and Kakao.
For safety reasons, public bicycles like Ttareungi, personal mobility devices and trash cans will be temporarily removed from rally sites. The city also plans to request telecommunication companies to strengthen network coverage in the area due to the expected high number of protesters.
Medical assistance will be available on-site. Emergency medical booths will be set up, four in total, near Anguk Station, Cheonggye Plaza, Hannam-dong and Yeoui-daero, staffed with medical personnel and ambulances will be on standby.
The city will operate an emergency headquarters to oversee these safety measures, led by Deputy Mayor Kim Seong-bo. Seoul's 25 district offices will also coordinate efforts through a dedicated emergency hotline.
