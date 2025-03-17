Defense Ministry begins annual effort to recover remains of Korean War fallen

The Defense Ministry said Monday it began an annual project to recover the remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, seeking to find more than 220 missing service members this year.Since 2000, the ministry has been working to excavate and identify the remains of fallen soldiers of the conflict, finding the remains of 11,469 South Korean soldiers and 37 U.N. troops who fought against North Korean and Chinese forces.For this year, the ministry said it seeks to excavate over 220 sets of remains, identify more than 25 sets of remains, and collect 12,000 DNA samples from family members of the fallen soldiers to help its identification efforts.The ministry plans to mobilize 30 divisions and brigades for this year's excavation efforts set to take place in 34 former battle sites, including the northeastern county of Yanggu, through Nov. 28.Meanwhile, the ministry said it also began a joint five-week excavation project with U.S. officials to search for the remains of American troops killed during the war.The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency sent 11 historians and archaeologists for the latest project, which has taken place two to four times annually since 2011, it said.Yonhap