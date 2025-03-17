Hearing commences for 20 accused in Jan. 19 court riot
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 17:43
CHO JUNG-WOO
Twenty suspects accused of taking part in the Jan. 19 riot at the Seoul Western District Court appeared for their first hearing on Monday on charges related to the attack.
A total of 63 suspects have been indicted for their involvement in the riot, which took place in the early hours of Jan. 19. The mob, presumed to be made up of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s supporters, stormed the court in Mapo District, western Seoul, shortly after it issued a formal arrest warrant for him over insurrection charges tied to his Dec. 3 martial law declaration. The accused face charges of obstructing public officials from performing their duties, trespassing and destruction of public property.
The defendants come from all walks of life, including self-employed individuals, YouTubers, office workers and a teacher.
During Monday’s trial, the suspects admitted to entering the court but denied that their actions constituted trespassing.
They are accused of violating Article 320 of the Criminal Act, which defines “special intrusion” as unlawful entry carried out through the threat of collective force or while carrying a dangerous weapon. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison.
During the riot, protesters broke several of the court’s windows, smashed tiles on its external walls and damaged equipment inside its offices.
At the trial, the suspects' legal team argued that the defendants should be charged under Article 319 instead, which applies to individuals who merely trespass upon "a residence, guarded building, structure or ship or occupied room." This offense carries a lighter sentence of up to three years in prison or a fine of up to five million won ($3,450).
One defense attorney criticized the prosecution for failing to distinguish between different levels of involvement, arguing that those who entered after the doors were opened should face a different charge than those who forced entry. In response, the bench said it would ask the prosecution to revise its indictment to clarify how each suspect was involved.
Additionally, some defendants who were accused of physically assaulting police officers claimed their actions were unintentional. One suspect, accused of attacking an officer with a shield, claimed they only picked it up because it was “dangerous” for people to step on and insisted they had merely “pushed the officer.”
Twenty-three other suspects attended their first trial on March 10, as the court opted to conduct separate hearings due to the large number of defendants. Two additional suspects were tried on Friday.
During the March 10 trial, some defendants admitted to their charges, while others denied them. Their attorneys argued that their actions constituted “resistance against an illegal act by a state institution” and called for their acquittal.
