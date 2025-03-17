Jeju International Airport launches AI interpretation kiosk in first for Korea
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 17:25
A kiosk offering AI-enabled interpretation services in 13 languages will be available at Jeju International Airport, making it the first airport in Korea to adopt such a system, the Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) said.
The kiosk will support languages such as English, Chinese, Arabic, German, French, Indonesian and Japanese.
Users can speak any of the supported languages into the kiosk, which will automatically translate their questions into Korean for an employee remotely accessing the service. The employee will then respond in Korean, and the system will display the translated response in the user’s original language on the screen.
The service will utilize a deep-learning system that updates commonly used airport terminology, as well as various tones and accents of users, to provide more accurate translations, according to KAC.
“We aim to provide international travelers with customer-centered services that overcome language barriers,” said Kim Bok-geun, head of Jeju International Airport at KAC. “We are committed to improving airport convenience by catering to the diverse needs of our passengers.”
