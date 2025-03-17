Kim Sae-ron's family to press charges against YouTuber, reporters and Kim Soo-hyun, attorney says
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 15:26
- YOON SO-YEON
Late actor Kim Sae-ron's family is set to press charges not only against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho but also actor Kim Soo-hyun and reporters from SBS and Dispatch, claiming they pushed her toward her death, the family's legal representation said Monday.
Attorney Bu Ji-seok from Law Firm Buyou, Kweon Young-chan, a former comedian who began the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Organization and YouTube channel Hoverlab operator Kim Se-ui, who also goes by the name Kim Say, spoke to reporters on Monday in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul.
"The only reason Kim Sae-ron posted the picture of herself and her former lover Kim Soo-hyun on March 24, 2024, was because she had hoped that he would have nothing to do with the official letter pushing her to pay her debt," said attorney Bu, who is representing Kim Sae-ron's family.
"She posted the picture after she contacted him but did not hear back. Lee Jin-ho, in favor of whoever it was, denied their relationship and spread lies that made her look like a very strange woman. He pushed her to a state of excruciating mental pain that led her to an extreme choice."
Lee said he had posted at least four videos regarding Kim Sae-ron when she was alive, although attorney Kwon said the number was as high as seven. Most were aimed at criticizing her for her drunk-driving incident in 2022 and her efforts to make a comeback since.
Bu, Kim and Kweon jointly handed in the complaint against Lee to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday. Additional complaints will also be filed against the reporters at SBS and Dispatch who wrote "malicious" reports against Kim Sae-ron, Bu said.
"We are also looking to press charges against Kim Soo-hyun for his connection to the death of Kim Sae-ron," the attorney said.
