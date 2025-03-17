Kim Soo-hyun's agency threatened Kim Sae-ron in two sets of legal papers, family's attorney says
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 17:33 Updated: 17 Mar. 2025, 17:40
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
The family of late actor Kim Sae-ron found another set of papers on Monday morning, sent from actor Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist to the late actor in March 2024, "threatening Kim Sae-ron that the agency will press charges if she tries to talk to Kim Soo-hyun again," according to the family's attorney.
"After Kim Soo-hyun's agency sent the [first set of] formal papers [to Kim Sae-ron], she texted Kim Soo-hyun requesting to 'let her live,'" attorney Bu Ji-seok from Law Firm Buyou told reporters in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul.
"Instead of replying to her text, Kim Soo-hyun sent a second set of papers. The papers do explain that it was inevitable [for the agency to send the first] because the company could be liable for embezzlement [if Kim Sae-ron didn't pay her debt]. But it was still forcing her to pay in a certain amount of time. The company also forbade her from talking to Kim Soo-hyun and other actors of the agency and said that the agency would take legal action against [Kim Sae-ron] for posting the picture."
The second set of papers was sent on March 25, 2024, a day after Kim Sae-ron posted a picture of herself and Kim Soo-hyun together, according to attorney Bu.
"The only reason Kim Sae-ron posted the picture of herself and her former lover Kim Soo-hyun on March 24, 2024, was because she had hoped that he would have nothing to do with the official letter pushing her to pay her debt," he said.
"She posted the picture after she contacted him but did not hear back. Lee Jin-ho, in favor of whoever it was, denied their relationship and spread lies that made her look like a very strange woman. He pushed her to a state of excruciating mental pain that led her to an extreme choice."
Bu gathered reporters at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency — along with Kweon Young-chan, a former comedian who began the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Organization, and far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab operator Kim Se-ui, who also goes by the name Kim Say — on Monday to announce that Kim Sae-ron's family would be reporting YouTuber Lee for defamation.
According to the attorney, Kim Sae-ron's family blames Lee for contributing to Kim Sae-ron's death, stating that it will also take legal measures against actor Kim Soo-hyun and reporters from SBS and Dispatch.
"We would have pressed charges for murder if we could, but defamation isn't considered a method of killing by the law, so we can, sadly, only hope that the court links the death of Kim Sae-ron to YouTuber Lee Jin-ho's defamation," the attorney said. "But Lee Jin-ho wasn't alone in his actions. There's a cartel of reporters, lawyers and agencies involved."
"The second letter sent by Gold Medalist isn't legal proof, but if the public saw the contents of the second paper, then the vast majority would realize that there is a connection between Kim Soo-hyun and the death of Kim Sae-ron," added Bu.
During Monday's presentation to reporters, YouTuber Kim wore a headband reading, "Against impeachment."
"Gold Medalist is arguing that it didn't really mean to get paid by Kim Sae-ron but only sent the papers out of formality — but then why would it call on LKB & Partners, the most expensive law firm in Korea? LKB & Partners is also the legal representative of the Democratic Party trying to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. That's the law firm they signed with," Hoverlab's Kim said.
On Saturday evening, Hoverlab revealed a picture of Kim Soo-hyun without any pants, allegedly taken by Kim Sae-ron at her house when the two were dating. Hoverlab's Kim argued that he only released the photograph in response to Gold Medalist's statement on Saturday, asking Kim Sae-ron's family to meet the agency in person.
"Kim Soo-hyun, you mocked Kim Sae-ron with your statement," Hoverlab Kim said. "Saying that it would be 'inappropriate to talk in public' makes it seem that there's something that she did wrong. We have more photographs of you. We're just waiting for the family to give consent to disclose them."
Kim Sae-ron's family is looking to take legal measures against Kim Soo-hyun. The representatives will hold another press conference, according to Bu.
BY YOON SO-YEON
