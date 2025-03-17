One in three international students in Busan face visa challenges, survey shows
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 16:41
One in three international students who had already paid tuition to Busan universities could not start this spring semester on time or withdrew due to visa issues, recent data shows.
Busan Metropolitan Council member Seo Ji-yeon said a survey of 20 universities in the city found that among 5,787 international freshmen who had paid tuition for this academic semester, 1,885 students — or 32.57 percent — were unable to attend classes on time due to visa-related challenges.
Of those affected, 963 faced delays in visa issuance, preventing them from arriving in Korea in time for the semester, while 922 had their visas denied and ultimately withdrew their enrollment.
"Busan Metropolitan Government — which aims to attract 30,000 foreign students by 2028 — must actively communicate with the Justice Ministry to address this ongoing issue," Seo said Monday during an administration questioning session at a council meeting.
Seo further urged the city government to shift its policy on foreign nationals from simply attracting students to ensuring their long-term settlement, and from providing basic support to fostering integration.
Seo also mentioned that not many international students decide to stay in the city long-term. Among all foreigners in the city, students with a stay of less than five years accounted for 59.7 percent.
“Rather than simply increasing the number of foreign students, it is more essential to create an environment where they can establish roots,” said Seo.
Seo further asked the Busan City Government’s Youth & Industry-Academic Support Bureau and the Population Policy Division to help foreign students settle in Busan. She noted that the city’s current policies on foreign nationals are divided among different departments, leading to overlapping initiatives and inefficiencies.
