Punters draw fire for placing illegal bets on Yoon impeachment trial

Jeju International Airport launches AI interpretation kiosk in first for Korea

Kim Soo-hyun's agency threatened Kim Sae-ron in two sets of legal papers, family's attorney says

Hearing commences for 20 accused in Jan. 19 court riot

Defense Ministry begins annual effort to recover remains of Korean War fallen

South Jeolla sees Korea's first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly two years

Related Stories

Yoon resolute, staying off alcohol while holed up at residence: Report

Police book Yoon for meddling in detention warrant execution after secret texts surface

Ex-Capital Defense Command chief denies he was ordered to arrest politicians during martial law

Impeached President Yoon vows to 'fight to the end'

Police mull firearms release ban on day of Yoon's impeachment ruling