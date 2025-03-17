South Jeolla sees Korea's first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly two years
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 19:04 Updated: 17 Mar. 2025, 19:41
A livestock cooperative federation employee disinfects a livestock market in Yeongam, South Jeolla, on Monday amidst an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, the first in almost two years.
A total of five cases were reported as of Monday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The ministry said last Friday that all of the cattle at the farms where the cases were reported will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
