Woman collapses in airport, gives birth in ambulance after being rejected by multiple hospitals
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 12:43
According to the Incheon Fire Services, paramedics received a report that the 31-year-old woman fainted on the third floor at the airport’s terminal 1 at around 12:20 p.m.
After assessing that the patient was suffering from abdominal pain, paramedics asked nearby Inha University Hospital to admit her. The hospital rejected the request, reportedly citing that it is “difficult to accept” patients requiring obstetrics treatment. Other hospitals in Incheon also declined, according to a report from the JoongAng Ilbo.
Paramedics contacted the 119 Emergency Control Center to find out if a Gyeonggi or Seoul-based hospital could treat the woman. Those hospitals also said she can be treated only when “gestational age is confirmed.”
Due to the rejections, paramedics and the patient had to wait in front of Inha University Hospital where after some time her waters broke.
At around 2:33 p.m., the patient gave birth to her son in an ambulance with assistance from paramedics.
“The mother and newborn are receiving treatment at Inha University Hospital after the birth,” an official from the fire service said.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
