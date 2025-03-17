Future and reality

The Financial Times recently reported that nearly half of Korean preschoolers now attend “cram” schools, pushing private education spending to record levels as intense competition raises the cost of having children, citing the Korean government's new statistics. Many of the preschoolers' parents want their children to be medical doctors in the future. But medical schools are suffering from the boycotts of medical school students at present, making proper medical education virtually impossible. [PARK YONG-SEOK]