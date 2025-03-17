 Future and reality
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Future and reality

Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 20:01
[PARK YONG-SEOK]

[PARK YONG-SEOK]

The Financial Times recently reported that nearly half of Korean preschoolers now attend “cram” schools, pushing private education spending to record levels as intense competition raises the cost of having children, citing the Korean government's new statistics. Many of the preschoolers' parents want their children to be medical doctors in the future. But medical schools are suffering from the boycotts of medical school students at present, making proper medical education virtually impossible. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags cartoons

More in Cartoons

Future and reality

Monday's fortune: Luck, challenges and opportunities await

Dancing in the dark

Sunday's fortune: Balance and opportunity shape today’s fortunes

Saturday's fortune: Opportunities await, but stay mindful

Related Stories

Ha-neul, may you rest in peace on a pretty star...

Et tu, Brute?

Tried in vain

From bad to worse

An unprecedented time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)