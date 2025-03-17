Korea’s Inclusion on U.S. Sensitive Country List demands urgent action
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 00:00
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has officially confirmed that Korea was added to its Sensitive Country List (SCL) for the first time in January, sparking significant controversy. The DOE’s Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence (OICI) designates countries for the list based on national security concerns, nuclear nonproliferation, regional instability, economic security threats and terrorism support. Being classified as a sensitive country could impose restrictions on Korea’s technological cooperation with the United States, particularly in fields like nuclear energy, AI and quantum computing. Researchers from designated countries also face stricter procedures when visiting DOE facilities or participating in research projects.
Although Korea has been placed in the lowest category of the SCL— meaning it faces the least severe restrictions — the fact that Korea has been added to the list for the first time is shocking. The decision is particularly unsettling given that it was made under the Biden administration, which has repeatedly emphasized the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance.
The more troubling issue is that the Korean government remained unaware of this development for two months. Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, when questioned about the matter in the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, responded vaguely: “It appears that the designation has not been finalized. We are still assessing the situation based on unofficial information.” His response, despite media reports already revealing the decision, highlights a serious failure by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Korean Embassy in Washington, and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in tracking critical diplomatic developments. The complacency of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, which oversees industrial and technological cooperation, is also deeply concerning.
Adding to the disarray, rival political parties have engaged in pointless blame games, arguing over whether the oversight was due to martial law concerns or the president’s impeachment proceedings. The DOE has not disclosed the exact reasons for Korea’s designation, but given that domestic political instability has been cited as a contributing factor, neither party can avoid responsibility.
The timing of this development is especially alarming, as uncertainty in the Korea-U.S. alliance is increasing under Trump’s second term. On March 13, President Donald Trump referred to North Korea as a ‘nuclear power’, raising concerns that his administration may be moving toward de facto recognition of Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities. Additionally, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth notably excluded Korea from his first Indo-Pacific tour, prompting renewed concerns about “Korea Passing” — the sidelining of Korea in key regional strategies.
Some argue that Korea remains indispensable to the United States in areas such as shipbuilding cooperation and countering China, making it unlikely that Washington would deliberately alienate Seoul. However, given Trump’s transactional approach to alliances, Korea cannot afford complacency. The looming threats of increased defense cost-sharing demands and potential tariff hikes further highlight the urgent need for bipartisan crisis management in Seoul.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun is reportedly preparing to visit the United States soon to address the issue. With the SCL designation set to take effect on April 15, there is still time to rectify the situation. The Korean government must mobilize all diplomatic channels to accurately assess Washington’s intentions and seek a resolution.
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
