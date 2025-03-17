 Yun Do-yong reportedly set to join Premier League side Brighton on four-year deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Yun Do-yong reportedly set to join Premier League side Brighton on four-year deal

Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 10:56
Korea's Yun Do-yong, right, celebrates during an AFC U-20 quarterfinal against Thailand in China on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

Korea's Yun Do-yong, right, celebrates during an AFC U-20 quarterfinal against Thailand in China on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Daejeon Hana Citizen winger Yun Do-yong has reportedly joined Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal.  

Related Article

 
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, widely regarded as one of Europe's top authorities on transfer news, tweeted on Monday that the 18-year-old midfielder has agreed to the deal and is set to undergo a medical.
 
Yonhap News Agency also reported on Monday that Yun was due to complete the medical later that day. Brighton has yet to officially announce the signing as of press time.
 
Yun progressed through Daejeon’s U-15 and U-17 teams and made his K League 1 debut with the club last January. During the 2024 season, he primarily played as a right winger, contributing one goal and three assists in 19 league appearances.  
 
He became the youngest player, at 17 years, 10 months and four days, to score for Daejeon with his goal against Gwangju FC on Sept. 1, 2024.
 
He also made the Team K League squad — a selection of K League players picked by fans and coaches for an exhibition match against Tottenham Hotspur — last July.
 
Yun has represented Korea at the U-17 and U-20 levels, featuring in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in 2023, where Korea finished as runners-up, and going on to play in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup last month.
 
If the deal with Brighton goes through, Yun will join fellow Koreans Son Heung-min of Tottenham, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Kim Ji-soo of Brentford in the Premier League. 
 
Yun will have to compete for a starting spot with regular wingers such as Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh. Brighton will also have the option to loan the Korean winger to a lower-tier club, similar to how Tottenham loaned Yang Min-hyeok to Championship side QPR nearly a month after his Premier League move.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Yun Do-yong Brighton Premier League Daejeon Hana Citizen

More in Football

Yun Do-yong reportedly set to join Premier League side Brighton on four-year deal

Hwaseong FC beat Chungbuk Cheongju 2-1 in first professional win

Kim Min-jae to miss World Cup qualifying matches against Oman, Jordan due to injury

Oh Hyeon-gyu scores 10th goal of season in Genk's 2-1 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise

Son Heung-min assist helps Tottenham Hotspur advance in Europa League

Related Stories

Wolves reportedly eyeing 17-year-old Daejeon midfielder Yun Do-yong

Brighton-linked Yun Do-young leads Korea’s U-20 Asian Cup charge

Daejeon hope to ride momentum to underdog playoff win

Daejeon pull off another upset to hand Ulsan first loss of the season

Ulsan keep distance from runners-up after 3-3 draw with Daejeon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)