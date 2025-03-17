Yun Do-yong reportedly set to join Premier League side Brighton on four-year deal
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 10:56
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Daejeon Hana Citizen winger Yun Do-yong has reportedly joined Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, widely regarded as one of Europe's top authorities on transfer news, tweeted on Monday that the 18-year-old midfielder has agreed to the deal and is set to undergo a medical.
Yonhap News Agency also reported on Monday that Yun was due to complete the medical later that day. Brighton has yet to officially announce the signing as of press time.
Yun progressed through Daejeon’s U-15 and U-17 teams and made his K League 1 debut with the club last January. During the 2024 season, he primarily played as a right winger, contributing one goal and three assists in 19 league appearances.
He became the youngest player, at 17 years, 10 months and four days, to score for Daejeon with his goal against Gwangju FC on Sept. 1, 2024.
He also made the Team K League squad — a selection of K League players picked by fans and coaches for an exhibition match against Tottenham Hotspur — last July.
Yun has represented Korea at the U-17 and U-20 levels, featuring in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in 2023, where Korea finished as runners-up, and going on to play in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup last month.
If the deal with Brighton goes through, Yun will join fellow Koreans Son Heung-min of Tottenham, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Kim Ji-soo of Brentford in the Premier League.
Yun will have to compete for a starting spot with regular wingers such as Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh. Brighton will also have the option to loan the Korean winger to a lower-tier club, similar to how Tottenham loaned Yang Min-hyeok to Championship side QPR nearly a month after his Premier League move.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)