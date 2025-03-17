Kim Si-woo recovers to end as sole Korean under par at The Players Championship

Former champion Kim Si-woo bounced back from a disastrous third round to finish as the only Korean with an under-par score at The Players Championship in Florida.Kim shot a four-under 68 in the final round of the $25 million tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Sunday, to finish at one-under overall. The 2017 champion had shot a 78 in the third round but recorded five birdies and an eagle Sunday for his best round of the tournament.By tying for 38th place, Kim was also the best-performing Korean at the tournament. Tom Kim shot 76 to finish at even par, which put him in a tie for 42nd. An Byeong-hun scored an even 72 in the final round and ended up at two-over par overall to tie for 52nd.Im Sung-jae shot his second consecutive 76 to finish in a tie for 61st at six-over par.Lee Kyoung-hoon, the fifth Korean in the field, missed the cut.The final round was suspended for four hours in the afternoon due to inclement weather.Yonhap