An Se-young wins second All England Open Badminton Championships
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 13:20 Updated: 17 Mar. 2025, 16:36
Korean badminton star An Se-young won her second All England Open Badminton Championships women’s singles title on Sunday after a 2-1 victory over Wang Zhiyi of China in the final at Utilita Arena Birmingham in England.
An lost the first game 21-13, but bounced back to claim the second game and third game — both 21-18 — clinching the women’s singles title at the tournament again after her first in 2023.
She was also the first Korean badminton player to win the women’s singles contest at the All England Open since badminton legend Bang Soo-hyun in 1996. The two are the only Korean badminton players to have secured the women’s singles title at the renowned tournament.
The All England Open is the world’s oldest badminton competition that dates back to 1899 and is considered as one of the most prestigious tournaments below the World Championships and Olympics.
This marks the second time the 23-year-old has captured an international title after beating Wang in the final this year. She beat the Chinese competitor in the Malaysia Open final in January.
Sunday’s title comes as An’s fourth victory this year after the Malaysia Open, India Open, and Orleans Masters.
A series of wins follows her title-rich career that includes multiple honors from every major tournament, including two medals — one gold and one bronze — at the World Championships and one gold medal apiece at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 and Paris Olympics last summer.
She was not only the first Korean badminton player to win a gold in the women’s singles at the Asiad in 29 years, but also became the first Korean to capture gold in the discipline at the Olympics last year since Bang in 1996.
An still has a long career ahead of her, with the 2025 Badminton World Federation World Championships in August offering her an opportunity to add another trophy to her cabinet.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN
