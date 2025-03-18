 Bar none: Gold banking account value on track to exceed 1 trillion won
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:00
Gold bars are displayed at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 18. [YONHAP]

With demand for safe assets continuing to climb, the total value of gold banking accounts — which enable customers to buy and sell gold through their banks — is set to exceed 1 trillion won ($688.9 million) for the first time ever. Yonhap News reported that the balance of such accounts at KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank and Woori Bank stood at 853.4 billion won as of March 14.
Bar none: Gold banking account value on track to exceed 1 trillion won

