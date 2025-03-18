 Korea's Kospi halts trading for seven minutes
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 13:50 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 13:56
A person passes by a screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul on March 18. [YONHAP]

Trading on Korea’s main Kospi bourse was halted for seven minutes on Tuesday, hampering investors’ buying and selling on the home trading system of major brokerages.
 
The stoppage took place at 11:37 a.m., but resumed at 11:44 a.m.
 
Other exchanges, including the secondary Kosdaq and alternative stock-focused Nextrade, operated normally.
 
The Korea Exchange, the operator of the indexes, said that it is looking into the cause and will make an announcement soon.

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Kospi Korea Exchange

