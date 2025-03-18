 Kospi opens higher on tech gains
Kospi opens higher on tech gains

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 09:56
A person passes by a screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul on March 18. [YONHAP]

Seoul shares opened higher Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains, led by foreign investors' solid buying of tech shares.
 
The Kospi added 20.45 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,631.14 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

U.S. shares rose Monday on bargain hunting as investors shrugged off concerns about an economic slowdown and a global trade war.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.85 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite went up 0.31 percent.
 
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics surged 2.17 percent, and climbed 0.97 percent.
 
LG Energy Solution soared 1.69 percent, and Posco Holdings advanced 0.98 percent.
 
Bio shares opened higher. Major bio firm Samsung Biologics increased 0.28 percent, and Celltrion inched up 0.16 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor increased 0.75 percent, while Kia sank 3.8 percent.
 
Hanwha Aerospace jumped 2.12 percent, and KB Financial went up 2.03 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,443.05 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 4.85 won from the previous session.
 

Yonhap
tags Kospi market

