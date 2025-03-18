Hanwha Aerospace expands Norwegian link-up to artillery with ‘Industry Day’
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:08
Hanwha Aerospace is strengthening its European defense strategy with its Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launch System, building on its successful K9 self-propelled howitzer deployments in Norway with a “Hanwha Industry Day in Norway” in Oslo on Feb. 26.
The defense firm showcased its Chunmoo system to Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Nammo and more than 30 Norwegian defense companies at the strategic event intended to strengthen partnerships that began with K9 Thunder howitzer supply deals valued at approximately $2.4 billion in 2017.
“Norway is a key strategic partner in the European region,” said Chae Hoon, head of the PGM Division at Hanwha Aerospace. “We’re expanding beyond our K9 platform success to develop integrated defense solutions suitable for Nordic security requirements.”
Developed jointly with Korea’s Agency for Defense Development, the Chunmoo system offers cost-effective long-range precision fire capability. Defense experts highlight its operational versatility as particularly suitable for the region’s terrain and maritime defense requirements.
“The Chunmoo’s multi-caliber compatibility distinguishes it in today’s competitive artillery market. This integration with existing ammunition standards significantly lowers adoption barriers for NATO members,” a defense specialist said.
Rather than focusing on simple procurement, Hanwha emphasizes collaborative industrial partnerships. This approach has proven to be successful in Poland, where “HOMAR-K” systems combine locally made Jelcz vehicles with Chunmoo launchers, with the Polish Armament Group integrating command systems from WB Group.
Norway had already received 24 K9 howitzers and six K10 ammunition resupply vehicles before four additional K9s and eight K10s were delivered in February. The Chunmoo represents the next step in Norway’s defense modernization, featuring dual-launcher configuration and GPS/INS hybrid navigation for precise targeting capabilities.
The expanding relationship includes substantial industrial collaboration. In June 2024, Hanwha signed a memorandum of understanding with Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to integrate the Norwegian firm’s combat solutions across various Hanwha platforms. This follows a 2022 agreement on infantry fighting vehicles and precision fire systems.
Industry analysts note that these partnerships reflect evolving European defense procurement priorities, where technology transfer and industrial participation have become as important as system capabilities.
As Europe’s defense priorities shift with geopolitical tensions, Hanwha’s systematic approach to fostering long-term partnerships provides a template for defense cooperation beyond the traditional supplier-customer dynamic. The company’s flexibility in adapting platforms to local needs while maintaining NATO compatibility appeals to European defense ministries working under budget limitations.
Operational since 2014, the Chunmoo system continues to evolve, with compatibility for European 122-millimeter ammunition standards under development. This adaptability, combined with Hanwha’s collaborative approach to integration with local platforms, allows the company to secure a growing share of Europe’s artillery modernization initiatives in the coming years.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
