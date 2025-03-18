Delivering a price hike: Stores start differentiated pricing for app orders

Delivery drivers wait outside an Ediya Coffee shop in downtown Seoul on March 18.With consumer sentiment flagging nationwide, some cafes and restaurants, such as Ediya, Mom's Touch and Goobne, are introducing tiered pricing, with a higher price for delivery orders made through such platforms as Baedal Minjok, Coupang Eats and Yogiyo.Ediya explained the reasoning behind the move, noting that for every 10,000 won ($6.89) in coffee sold, the store only earns 4,000 won, prompting many franchise owners to request differentiated pricing.