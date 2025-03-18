 Delivering a price hike: Stores start differentiated pricing for app orders
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 17:59
Delivery drivers wait outside an Ediya Coffee shop in downtown Seoul on March 18. [YONHAP]

With consumer sentiment flagging nationwide, some cafes and restaurants, such as Ediya, Mom's Touch and Goobne, are introducing tiered pricing, with a higher price for delivery orders made through such platforms as Baedal Minjok, Coupang Eats and Yogiyo.
 
Ediya explained the reasoning behind the move, noting that for every 10,000 won ($6.89) in coffee sold, the store only earns 4,000 won, prompting many franchise owners to request differentiated pricing.
