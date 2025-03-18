More in Industry

Paik Jong-won’s Theborn Korea shares drop to record low after product quality and legal concerns

Hanwha invests $234 million to acquire stake in Austal and strengthen foothold in global warship market

Industry minister to meet Alaska governor next week to discuss gas pipeline project, sources say

How Trump's auto tariffs could pump the brakes on Hyundai's Genesis

Asiana cedes five European flights to T'Way ahead of Korean Air merger