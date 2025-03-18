 No rest for the wicked: Customs cracks down on sleeping, cold medicine
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

No rest for the wicked: Customs cracks down on sleeping, cold medicine

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:00 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:09
A Korea Customs Service agent displays medicine confiscated from inbound travelers at Incheon Airport Customs in Incheon on March 18. [YONHAP]

A Korea Customs Service agent displays medicine confiscated from inbound travelers at Incheon Airport Customs in Incheon on March 18. [YONHAP]

 
A Korea Customs Service agent displays medicine confiscated from inbound travelers at Incheon Airport Customs in Incheon on March 18.
 
The customs agency said it would initiate a heavy crackdown on drugs and medicines being brought into the country, with confiscated cold medicine, sleeping pills and weight loss drugs having climbed 43-fold in four years to reach 37.69 kilograms (83.1 pounds) in 2024.
tags Korea Korea Customs Service Drugs

More in Industry

MBK chair slammed for skipping parliamentary hearing on Homeplus debacle

Celebrity chef Paik Jong-won held over the flames amid roiling controversies

Auto exports hit fresh high in February on hybrid models

Otoki hikes prices of instant curry, beef jjajang by 13 percent

Hanwha eyes U.S. warship market with $233 million investment in Austal

Related Stories

Winning war on drugs through int’l cooperation

Say cheese

Exports up 63.5 percent in first 10 days of October

Whiskey sales sour

Toward free trade again, surmounting protectionism
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)