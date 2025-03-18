No rest for the wicked: Customs cracks down on sleeping, cold medicine

A Korea Customs Service agent displays medicine confiscated from inbound travelers at Incheon Airport Customs in Incheon on March 18.The customs agency said it would initiate a heavy crackdown on drugs and medicines being brought into the country, with confiscated cold medicine, sleeping pills and weight loss drugs having climbed 43-fold in four years to reach 37.69 kilograms (83.1 pounds) in 2024.