Otoki hikes prices of instant curry, beef jjajang by 13 percent

Otoki's instant products are displayed at a convenience store in Seoul on March 18.The company said on March 17 that it would hike the price of its three-minute curry and(black bean sauce) products by about 13.6 percent starting on April 1 in response to the rising costs of raw materials. A 200-gram (7-ounce) package of its three-minute curry and three-minute beef jjajang will rise from 2,200 won ($1.52) to 2,500 won.