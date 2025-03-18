Otoki hikes prices of instant curry, beef jjajang by 13 percent
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:06 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 18:10
Otoki's instant products are displayed at a convenience store in Seoul on March 18.
The company said on March 17 that it would hike the price of its three-minute curry and jjajang (black bean sauce) products by about 13.6 percent starting on April 1 in response to the rising costs of raw materials. A 200-gram (7-ounce) package of its three-minute curry and three-minute beef jjajang will rise from 2,200 won ($1.52) to 2,500 won.
