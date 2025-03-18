 PR firm Hahm Partners makes K-pop foray with Kpopmerch, Skyventures acquisitions
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 15:40
Hahm Partners CEO Hahm Si-won during the company's press conference held in Yeongdeungpo District in Western Seoul on March 18. [HAHM PARTNERS]

Public relations company Hahm Partners will expand to K-pop merchandise and marketing with the acquisition of Kpopmerch and Skyventures.
 
“The combination of the three companies — Hamn Partners, Skyventures and Kpopmerch — means that everything can be done within the company,” Hahm Partners CEO Hahm Si-won told the Korea JoongAng Daily during the firm’s press conference held in Yeongdeungpo District in western Seoul on Tuesday.
 
“Hahm Partners established a global public relations network over the years while Skyventures specializes in marketing,” the CEO said.
 
Kpopmerch said the company will work with over 100 K-pop artists and hold popup stores in 20 countries worldwide by the end of 2025, as well as aim to collaborate with sports stars, global artists, influencers and others in the future.
 
Kpopmerch has been working with HYBE to produce merchandise for BTS, Seventeen and other K-pop groups. The company, founded in 2020, had seen revenue jump from 2.2 billion won ($1.5 million) recorded in 2020 to 46 billion won last year.
 
“Based on global sales data, we can analyze what kind of K-pop merchandise has a higher chance of success in which region,” Kpopmerch CEO Song Jung-hyeon said during Tuesday’s press conference, “Which means that we can tailor to each market and localize the business.”
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
