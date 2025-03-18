Protesters demand investigation into worker's death at Hyundai Steel factory
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 17:59
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a protest in front of the Ministry of Employment and Labor's branch in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, calling for a thorough investigation and punishment in connection with the death of a nonregular worker at Hyundai Steel's Pohang plant on March 18.
The worker, who was in his 20s, fell to his death around 1:16 p.m. on March 14th. Police and the company said he fell a distance of 10 meters (33 feet) into a container heated to 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit).
Police announced on March 17 that they would visit the site of the incident and question involved witnesses.

