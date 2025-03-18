 Samsung to deploy its displays, e-paper for 'AI Cinema' project
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 16:56
A CGV theater in Seoul [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics will deploy its display and audio technology in CGV movie theaters, taking Korea's cinema experience into the IoT realm.
 
The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Harman International and CGV to collaborate on a project dubbed "AI Cinema Innovation" at CGV's branch in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sunday.
 
The new CGV theaters will feature Samsung’s Onyx LED screen, which provides six times the brightness of conventional projectors, and Harman’s premium audio surround sound system. 
 
Samsung will also deploy its air conditioning and purification systems, and its e-paper technology will power the theaters' digital signage.
 
Samsung’s business-to-business smart home platform, SmartThings Pro, will allow theaters to automate lighting, temperature and air quality automatically based on audience size.
 
Following a pilot in two theaters, the "AI cinema" concept will expand to CGV’s premium locations.
 
"This collaboration will set a new standard for moviegoers, offering an optimized viewing experience," CJ CGV CEO Jeong Jong-min said.  
 
 
 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags samsung

