Everland to begin annual tulip festival on Friday featuring Sanrio characters
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 17:08
LEE JIAN
Everland is set to kick off its annual tulip festival on Friday, the local theme park announced Monday.
Some 120 tulips of over a hundred species will be on display at the park in Yongin.
This year, the festival is collaborating with Sanrio, a Japanese entertainment company.
Nine Sanrio characters will be featured throughout the festival and Everland's attractions: Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Pochacco, Pompompurin, Hangyodon, Keroppi and Usahana.
Highlights include the festival’s Four Seasons Garden, which will have 11 Sanrio-themed zones among some 1.2 million spring flowers, a 7-meter-tall (23-foot-tall) Cinnamoroll statue and Cinnamoroll-themed food trucks, a Hangyodon game zone, a Keroppi wishing fountain and a photo zone showcasing a large Hello Kitty topiary made of flowers.
Live performances starring Sanrio characters will take place twice daily, starring Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi and Pompompurin dancing to music, the theme park added.
The Everland Tulip Festival runs through June 15.
