Corea Image Communication Institute to host sustainability competition
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 17:07
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI) said Tuesday that it is set to host a contest on “sustainable K-style” starting Thursday until May 30 at 5 p.m.
The contest is part of the upcoming annual 16th Culture Communication Forum (CCF), slated to take place on June 12.
Applicants are asked to come up with new ideas on Korean culture, namely music, food, film, drama, webtoons, art, architecture, fashion and beauty.
The ideas can be submitted through one of two formats: a video or a Korean lecture.
The video must be created to target both Koreans and foreigners. It can be a vertically shot video of one minute or less or a horizontal video around three minutes long.
For those who prefer the Korean lecture option, the lecture should target foreigners living in Korea, and Korean should be spoken for about three minutes. Finalists will present during the CCF 2025, and the winner will be announced on the spot.
Two winners will be chosen for each category. The first-place winners will receive 3 million won ($2,068) in rewards and second-place recipients will receive 200 million won in rewards, including cash and vouchers for luxury hotels.
More information is available on the CICI website.
CICI is an affiliate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focused on public diplomacy and promoting Korean culture worldwide.
