Decisive action is needed to end medical students' boycott and coercion (KOR)

Despite the government's recent decision to freeze the expansion of the enrollment quota for the upcoming class of medical school first year students, Korea's medical education system remains in turmoil. This year’s cohort of 4,500 incoming medical students is being obstructed from attending classes due to pressure from their senior counterparts. At Konkuk University, senior medical students even issued a statement declaring, “We resolve to no longer consider those who return to class our peers.” Such behavior epitomizes collective self-interest and raises a fundamental question: Can those who ostracize their peers simply for attending class claim to embody the ethical standards required of future physicians?On Monday, four professors from Seoul National University’s College of Medicine and affiliated hospitals released a statement titled, "To Those Who Claim That Returning Peers Are No Longer Colleagues: It Is Time to Decide." It pointedly noted, “Residents and younger students have displayed courage and wisdom in addressing the issues surrounding medical school quota increases, yet a year has passed without any concrete road map for health care reform.” The statement further condemned the ongoing protests, remarking, “What remains are only ‘lying flat’ in passive resistance and opposition without alternatives. The current approach and objectives of this struggle lack both justice and societal support.” This assessment is undeniably accurate.First-year medical students refusing to attend classes and upperclassmen pressuring them to join the boycott must face an undeniable truth: As adults, they alone are responsible for their own futures. Licensed physicians and residents cannot shoulder this burden on their behalf. While some criticize the government for its decision to freeze the enrollment expansion, accusing it of capitulating once again to the medical community, the administration's deadline for returning to classes is fast approaching, leaving little justification for further concessions. The time to resume academic studies is now.The Korean Medical Association (KMA) must also assume responsible leadership. Medical students participating in the boycott are closely watching the words and actions of KMA President Kim Taek-woo and Vice President Park Dan. If the association is, in effect, using students as bargaining chips to prolong this standoff, it is a dereliction of duties. If KMA leaders truly care about the future of their profession, they must encourage medical students to return to their studies. Will they continue to "lie flat" while the health care system teeters on the brink, offering no viable alternatives?This conflict is not merely a standoff with the government — the ultimate victims of this prolonged disruption are the patients who depend on medical care. The dignity of the medical profession itself is at stake. As the professors' statement suggests, if this situation persists, discussions on reallocating some of the medical field’s exclusive rights to other sectors may become inevitable.With universities nearing deadlines for disciplinary action, expulsion or dismissal of students would be a regrettable loss not only for individuals but for society as a whole. However, if the boycott continues, universities will have no choice but to enforce their regulations strictly. Simultaneously, a thorough investigation into the coercion of younger students by their seniors must take place. The Ministry of Education, university administrators, medical faculty and parents must collaborate to ensure students return to their education, preventing this crisis from spiraling further out of control.정부가 내년 의대 정원을 증원 전으로 동결하는 방안을 발표했지만 의대 교육은 여전히 파행이다. 올해 입학한 4500여 명의 의대 신입생은 선배 눈치 보느라 제대로 수업을 받지 못하고 있다. 건국대는 의대 본과 학생들이 “복귀한 사람은 더는 동료로 간주하지 않기로 결의했다”는 입장문까지 냈다. 집단 이기주의의 전형이다. 동료를 매장하는 것을 불사하겠다는 이들이 과연 장차 의사로서 환자를 치료할 만한 윤리의식을 갖췄는지 의문이다.서울대 의대·병원 소속 교수 4명은 어제 ‘복귀하는 동료는 더 이상 동료가 아니라고 주장하는 분들께, 이제는 결정할 때입니다’라는 입장문을 발표했다. 이들은 “(전공의, 후배 등이) 의대 증원에 대한 오류를 지적하는 용기와 현명함을 보였지만 의료 시스템 개선 로드맵 없이 1년을 보냈다”고 지적했다. 이들 교수는 “오직 탕핑(躺平·편하게 드러눕는다)과 대안 없는 반대만 있다. 현 투쟁 방식과 목표는 정의롭지도 않고 사회를 설득할 수 없다”고 덧붙였다. 전적으로 옳은 말이다.수업에 들어가지 않는 의대 신입생과 복귀를 거부하고 있는 선배 의대생들도 분명히 알아야 한다. 성인이면 자신의 앞날은 스스로 결정하고 책임져야 한다. 이미 면허를 딴 선배 의사나 전공의가 현 의대생의 앞날을 책임질 수 없다. 정부가 내년 정원 동결을 선언한 것을 놓고 “또 의사 집단에 굴복했다”는 비판도 적지 않다. 정부가 제시한 시한이 지나면 유화책을 쓸 명분이 약해진다. 이제는 학업에 복귀할 때다. 대한의사협회도 책임 있는 자세를 보여야 한다. 수업 거부에 나선 의대생들은 김택우 회장, 박단 부회장 등 의협 지도부의 발언을 주시하고 있다. 결과적으로 의대생을 볼모로 잡고 이 국면을 이어가는 것 아닌가. 진정 후배를 위한다면 의대생들이 학업을 이어가도록 해야 한다. 구체적 대안도 없이 의료 시스템이 망가질 때까지 드러눕기만 하겠다는 건가.단순히 정부와의 싸움이라면 모르되, 가장 큰 피해를 보는 것은 진료받아야 할 환자라는 것을 잊어선 안 된다. 계속된 집단행동은 의사의 직업적 존엄성을 의심할 수밖에 없게 한다. 교수 4명의 지적대로 이 상태가 장기화하면 의사에게 준 독점적 권한을 다른 직역에 위임하는 것도 검토하지 않을 수 없다.대학에 따라 복귀하지 않으면 징계를 받는 시한이 점점 다가온다. 학생들이 유급·제적되는 것은 사회 전체적으로도 큰 손실이다. 하지만 끝내 의대생이 복귀를 거부한다면 학칙을 엄정하게 적용할 수밖에 없다. 아울러 선배들의 수업거부 종용 행위에 대해서도 철저한 수사가 필요하다. 이런 일이 벌어지지 않도록 교육부와 대학 당국, 의대 교수, 학부모도 의대생 복귀를 위해 끝까지 노력해 주기 바란다.