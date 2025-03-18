The standing ovation dilemma (KOR)

Not long ago, I attended Jonas Kaufmann’s concert at Lotte Concert Hall. The star tenor, making his first visit to Korea in a decade, performed two nights of art songs and opera. The opera concert, in which he sang famous arias, received an especially enthusiastic response. The atmosphere reached its peak when he performed “Nessun dorma” from Puccini’s Turandot, the final piece on the program. Several audience members in front of me, along with those in the row ahead, rose to their feet in applause. With my view obstructed, I could neither see Kaufmann’s entrances and exits nor take photos during the curtain call, when photography was permitted. It was an inescapable predicament — unable to witness the moment yet reluctant to ask those moved to a standing ovation to sit back down. Time passed as if I were blindfolded.A standing ovation is typically reserved for moments of exceptional or deeply moving performances. It is considered a more reverent and wholehearted gesture than applause while seated.The word “ovation” originates from the Latin ovatio, derived from ovare, meaning “to rejoice.” In ancient Rome, an ovatio was a celebratory event one rank below a full military triumph. Marcus Licinius Crassus, despite suppressing the Spartacus uprising, was granted only an ovatio due to opposition in the Senate. By the 19th century, the term “ovation” had come to signify sustained applause.One of the most famous instances of an audience rising in tribute involves Handel’s Messiah. At a 1753 performance, when the “Hallelujah” chorus was played, King George II of Britain reportedly leaped to his feet in admiration, prompting the entire audience to follow suit. However, some speculate he arrived late, and the audience rose in deference to his entrance. Regardless, standing is generally perceived as a greater show of sincerity than remaining seated.Standing ovations have also been studied in the context of crowd psychology. In an experiment featured in “Brain Games” on the National Geographic Channel, a fake lecturer delivered a nonsensical talk. When two planted audience members initiated a standing ovation, the rest of the audience followed suit, demonstrating how easily people conform.Despite attending numerous concerts, I can count on one hand the times I felt so profoundly moved as to rise in applause. On the other hand, I’ve often found it curious when audiences give standing ovations for merely average performances. These days, even when I encounter a performance that stirs my soul, I tend to express my appreciation with hearty applause rather than standing.The most fundamental rule of concert etiquette is to avoid disrupting the experience of fellow audience members. For everyone, a live performance is a one-time, irreplaceable moment. Viewed through that lens, a standing ovation in a concert hall can be a somewhat self-centered act — not only disregarding the experience of those seated behind but sometimes outright obstructing their view.Yet, isn’t it a shared hope among all concertgoers to be swept away by a truly unforgettable performance? I still dream of witnessing such a transcendent concert — one so extraordinary that the entire audience rises in unanimous ovation, creating a memory that lingers long after the music fades.얼마 전 롯데콘서트홀에서 요나스 카우프만의 공연을 봤다. 10년 만에 내한한 스타 테너는 양일간 가곡과 오페라 공연을 펼쳤다. 특히 유명 아리아들을 부른 오페라 공연의 반응이 뜨거웠다. 프로그램 마지막 곡인 푸치니 ‘투란도트’ 중 ‘공주는 잠 못 이루고’를 불렀을 때 분위기는 정점을 찍었다. 내 앞자리와 그 앞 관객 몇 명이 일어서서 박수를 쳤다. 그들에 시야가 가려지니 카우프만이 등장하고 퇴장하는 모습을 전혀 볼 수 없었다. 커튼콜 때 허용된 사진도 찍을 수 없는 진퇴양난. 감동해서 기립박수를 치는 청중에게 앉아달라고 요청하기도 어려웠다. 눈을 가린 상태 같은 시간이 흘러갔다.공연의 감상이 훌륭하거나 특별할 때 기립박수(standing ovation)를 보내곤 한다. 앉아서 치는 박수보다 더 정중하고 극진한 의미다.오베이션(ovation)은 ‘기뻐한다’라는 뜻의 라틴어 오바레(ovare)에서 유래한 오바티오(ovatio)가 어원이다. 오바티오는 기존의 개선식보다 한 단계 낮은 환영행사다. 고대 로마의 마르쿠스 리키니우스 크라수스는 스파르타쿠스의 난을 진압했지만 원로원의 견제로 오바티오를 받았다. 19세기부터는 오바티오에서 온 오베이션이 지속적인 갈채를 의미하게 된다.청중이 일어서서 경의를 표하는 행위는 헨델 ‘메시아’가 유명하다. 1753년에 열린 연주회에서 ‘할렐루야’ 코러스 부분을 연주할 때 영국 국왕 조지 2세가 감동해 벌떡 일어섰고, 모든 청중이 따라 일어섰다. 이후 이 부분에서 청중이 기립하는 관습이 생겼다. 사실은 조지 2세가 늦게 도착했고 그에게 경의를 표하려고 청중들이 일어났다는 얘기도 있다.기립박수는 군중심리를 얘기할 때 다뤄지기도 한다. 내셔널 지오그래픽 채널의 ‘브레인 게임’이란 프로그램에서 실험을 했다. 가짜 강연자가 엉터리 강연을 하고 난 뒤 바람잡이 청중 두 명이 기립박수를 치자 나머지 청중들도 일어서서 갈채를 보낸다. 공연을 보며 기립박수를 칠 정도의 엄청난 감동을 받았던 때는 손에 꼽을 정도다. 오히려 그저 그런 연주를 들려줬는데도 주위에서 기립박수를 치는 게 흥미롭기도 했다. 이제는 마음을 뒤흔드는 연주를 만나더라도 웬만해선 일어서지 않고 큰 박수로 표현하려 한다.공연장 에티켓의 가장 기본은 다른 청중의 감상을 방해하지 않는 것이다. 누구에게나 공연장에서 보내는 시간은 오직 한 번뿐인 소중한 경험이다. 콘서트홀에서 기립박수는 다소 이기적인 행위일 수 있다. 뒷사람의 감상을 고려하지 않는 데서 그치지 않고 그들의 눈을 가리는 침해에 이르기도 하니까.그럼에도 음악회에 갈 때마다 감동적인 연주를 만나길 꿈꾸는 건 청중의 공통된 마음이 아닐까. 모두가 기립박수를 아낌없이 보내는 이상적인 연주를 만나 나중에도 생각나는 추억을 만들기를 바란다.