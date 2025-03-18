뜨거운 현안에 침묵…‘중립 정책’ 채택 대학 증가
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 10:13
More Universities Are Choosing to Stay Neutral on the Biggest Issues
Just a few years ago, university statements on the day’s social and political issues abounded.
When Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022, Harvard’s president at the time called it “senseless” and “deplorable,” and flew the invaded country’s flag in Harvard Yard. After George Floyd died under the knee of a white police officer, Cornell’s president said she was “sickened.” The University of Michigan’s president described the Oct. 7, 2023, violence against Israel as a “horrific attack by Hamas terrorists.”
But over the past year, each of those universities has adopted policies that limit official statements on current issues.
According to a new report released Tuesday from the Heterodox Academy, a group that has been critical of progressive orthodoxy on college campuses, 148 colleges had adopted “institutional neutrality” policies by the end of 2024, a trend that underscores the scorching political scrutiny they are under. All but eight of those policies were adopted after the Hamas attack.
The universities are adopting such policies at a time when the Trump administration has moved aggressively to punish them for not doing enough to crack down on antisemitism and for embracing diversity, equity and inclusion policies.
On Friday, the administration announced that it was pulling $400 million from Columbia, a move that sent shock waves across higher education. The administration has already said it is looking to target other universities.
Most of the new policies apply to senior administrators, like college presidents and provosts. Others also encompass units like academic departments. And many apply to faculty members when they are speaking in an official capacity, but often make clear that faculty are free to express personal views, according to the Heterodox Academy.
Critics of the neutrality trend have argued that administrators are merely sidestepping difficult debates, and scared of angering donors and lawmakers.
Many college presidents have been spooked into silence, said Patricia McGuire, president of Trinity Washington University, a small Catholic institution 3 miles from the White House.
“They look at what happened to Claudine Gay, and some of the other presidents,” she said, referring to the former Harvard president who resigned last year after a congressional hearing on antisemitism. “And they’re like: ‘I don’t want that to happen to me. So I’ll just shut up and hunker down, and hope this cloud passes.’”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/11/us/institutional-neutrality-universities-free-speech.html
불과 몇 년 전만 해도 대학이 사회·정치적 현안에 대해 활발히 입장을 밝히는 일은 많았다.
지난 2022년 러시아가 우크라이나를 침공했을 때, 당시 하버드대 총장은 이를 “무의미하고 개탄스러운 일”이라며 비판했고, 이 대학 캠퍼스엔 우크라이나 국기가 나부꼈다. 조지 플로이드가 백인 경찰의 무릎에 눌려 숨지자, 코넬대 총장은 “참담한 심경”이라고 말했다. 2023년 10월 7일 이스라엘에 대한 폭력 사태에 미시간대 총장은 “하마스 테러리스트들의 끔찍한 공격”이라고 규정했다.
그러나 지난 1년 사이, 이와 같은 현안에 대한 공식 입장을 내는 것을 제한하는 정책을 도입한 대학이 늘었다.
화요일(3월 11일) 대학 내 진보적 전통을 비판해온 ‘헤테로독스 아카데미’가 발표한 보고서에 따르면 지난해 말까지 148개 대학이 ‘기관의 중립성’ 정책을 채택했다. 이는 대학에 대한 강도 높은 정치적 감시를 반영하는 흐름이라고 이 단체는 분석했다. 8개 대학을 제외하고 이런 중립성 정책은 모두 하마스 공격 이후 도입됐다.
이와 같은 정책 도입 결정은 반유대주의에 대한 대응이 미흡하고 다양성·형평성·포용(DEI) 정책을 수용한다는 이유로 트럼프 행정부가 대학을 강하게 제재하고 있는 시점에서 이루어졌다.
지난 금요일, 행정부는 컬럼비아 대학 자금 4억 달러를 삭감한다고 발표해 고등 교육 기관 전체에 충격을 안겼다. 정부는 이미 추가로 표적이 될 대학을 검토 중이다.
새로운 중립 정책 대부분은 대학 총장이나 부총장 등 고위 행정 책임자에게만 적용된다. 일부 정책은 학과 등 대학 내 기관에도 확대 적용되며, 교수진을 대신해 공식적인 입장에서 밝힐 때에도 영향을 미친다. 하지만 헤테로독스 아카데미에 따르면 많은 정책은 교수가 개인의 자격으로 자유롭게 의견을 표현할 수 있다고 명시하고 있다.
중립성 유지 경향을 비판하는 사람들은 관리자들이 단지 어려운 논쟁을 회피하는 것이라며, 기부자나 정치인의 분노를 사는 것을 두려워하고 있다고 지적한다.
워싱턴 백악관에서 약 5km 떨어진 작은 가톨릭 대학인 트리니티 워싱턴 대학의 패트리샤 맥과이어 총장은 많은 총장들이 두려움 속에 침묵을 지키고 있다고 말했다.
맥과이어 총장은 “그들은 클로딘 게이 등 다른 대학 총장에게 벌어진 일을 떠올린다”며 지난해 반유대주의 관련 의회 청문회 출석 뒤 사임한 하버드대 전 총장을 언급했다. 그는 또 “이 때문에 총장들은 ‘난 저런 일을 겪고 싶지 않으니 그냥 입을 닫고 조용히 있으면서 이 상황이 지나가길 기다리자’고 생각한다”고 말했다.
WRITTEN BY VIMAL PATEL AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
