Big Bang's Daesung to release first solo EP on April 8

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 09:38 Updated: 18 Mar. 2025, 12:32
Teaser image of singer Daesung's first solo EP ″D's WAVE″ [RND COMPANY]

Daesung of Big Bang will release his first solo EP "D's WAVE" on April 8, his agency RND Company said Tuesday.
 
The Big Bang singer made his solo debut with trot dance track "Look At Me, Gwisun" in 2008 and released another trot track "It's a Big Hit!" the following year.
 

Daesung last released a solo track, titled "Falling Slowly," in March last year.
 
He took part in fellow bandmate G-Dragon's 2024 MAMA Awards performance last year along with Taeyang. He also took part in Taeyang's solo concert and teased his own solo concert to take place in April. Details have not been revealed yet.
 
Big Bang debuted as a five-member band in 2006 under YG Entertainment. Seungri left the band in 2019 after the Burning Sun scandal, an infamous sex, drugs and police protection scandal surrounding a nightclub of the same name. T.O.P, the band's rapper, left Big Bang in 2023 citing personal reasons.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Daesung Big Bang RND Company

