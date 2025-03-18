 K-pop rock band N.Flying to hold '&CON4: Full Circle' concerts in Seoul and Busan
K-pop rock band N.Flying to hold '&CON4: Full Circle' concerts in Seoul and Busan

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 16:12
Rock band N.Flying [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop rock band N.Flying will hold its concert "&CON4: Full Circle" from May 9 to 11 in Seoul and July 5 in Busan, the band's agency FNC Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The Seoul concerts will be held at the Olympic Hall in southern Seoul, and the Busan concert will be held at the KBS Busan Hall. 
 

The title "&CON4" carries the message that N.Flying has come a complete full circle with N.Fia, the band's fan club, according to the agency. This year also celebrates the band's 10th anniversary of debut.
 
This will be the band's first full-member concert held in two years since "&CON3" held in January 2023. Members Cha Hun, Kim Jae-hyun and Seo Dong-sung all finished their military duties this year. Member Yoo hew-seung finished his duty in 2016 and Lee Seung-hyub was exempt due to his knee injury.
 
Ticket sales will begin on March 28 at 8 p.m. at Interpark, and general sales will open on April 1 at 8 p.m.
 
N.Flying debuted on May 20, 2015 under FNC Entertainment. The band currently consists of five members — Seo Dong-sung, Kim Jae-hyun, Lee Seung-hyub, Yoo Hwe-seung and Cha Hun — and is best known for tracks “Rooftop” (2019), “Hot Potato” (2018) and “Oh really.” (2020).
 
The band's original soundtrack song for the "Lovely Runner" (2024) drama series, titled "Star" (2024), climbed up the charts thanks to the show's popularity.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]


