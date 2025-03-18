More in K-pop

'Shedding our old skin': STAYC shows off dark, rebellious side with new single 'S'

xikers to release fifth EP 'House of Tricky: Spur' next month

Girl group XG to release new song 'Million Places' on final day of world tour

Condolence money received at Wheesung funeral to go to charity, brother says

Jennie's 'Ruby' debuts at No. 7 on Billboard albums chart