Actor Kang Ha-neul suits up to play sly internet personality in 'Streaming'
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 17:30
In the age of smartphones and tablet PCs, it’s become the norm to watch videos the size of the palm of your hand. It’s why actor Kang Ha-neul, who stars in “Streaming,” says the upcoming film is a rare opportunity to watch a livestream on a surface as large as the silver screen.
The film, set to premiere in theaters on March 21, features one-shot takes in which Kang, who plays the arrogant yet popular crime streamer Woo Sang, interacts with fans in real time through a live chat.
“It’s a weird format for a movie, but I love how the director [Cho Jang-ho] made the courageous attempt,” Kang said during an interview with reporters at a cafe in central Seoul on Tuesday. “It’s always easier to take the safe road. But, I think it’s romantic when someone willfully takes the harder route.”
In “Streaming,” Kang’s character boasts the most subscribers on the fictional platform, WAG. When he loses his first-place position, Woo is desperate to regain the throne — and he spots his opportunity when he finds a clue to an unsolved murder case. He begins to livestream the process of chasing after the murderer, and all seems well until things begin to go south when he finds out that the murderer has been watching him via the broadcast.
Because “Streaming” is virtually a one-man show starring Kang, the actor says that his main concern was keeping the audience from becoming bored throughout the 91-minute running time. He started by switching up his character’s appearance to heighten his “excessively” egotistic tendencies, with slicked back hair and a black, three-piece suit, complete with tattoos, earrings and an expensive-looking watch.
Another detail that Kang pointed out was his eye contact during his livestreaming scenes. He would look at the live chat, then at the camera and then at his own monitor, to give the scenes “more tempo,” Kang said. He wanted to make his character more convincing as a streamer, and he didn't want it to look like he was simply reciting his memorized lines.
Kang referenced two streamers, Kim Won and Deeva Jessica, both known for true crime storytelling. Woo Sang was based on the general ambience and speaking tone of Kim and the video format of Deeva Jessica, particularly how she projects related images onto the screen during livestreams.
The film also comes at a rather relevant time at which recent social issues have begun to highlight the harm of the digital world. Cyber wreckers, referring to streamers that cyberbully individuals for the sake of viewership and moneymaking, have become recognized especially after four YouTubers were sentenced to jail for blackmailing and defaming mukbang (eating show) YouTuber Tzuyang last year.
But Kang believes the intention of “Streaming” isn’t to educate or raise awareness about the dangers of the internet. He just hopes that the audience will think of this film whenever they watch videos on social media.
“I don’t think I’m in a position to tell the audience what to feel after seeing ‘Streaming,’” Kang said. “Personally, I do think cyberbullying is a shame. But if the film leaves a mark on our viewers, I think that’s more than enough.”
Woo Sang is a fresh character for Kang, as the actor has often portrayed good-natured characters in shows like tvN’s “Misaeng: Incomplete Life” (2014) and season two of Netflix’s “Squid Game” (2022-). As even the actor himself is widely praised by fellow actors to have a clean-cut personality, Kang admitted that it was difficult for him to sympathize with his character.
“When you act, you need one of two things with your character. You have to either relate to them or understand them,” Kang said. “Woo Sang definitely is not relatable, but he is understandable. I mean, who wouldn’t do what he does if that much money immediately goes into your bank account?”
