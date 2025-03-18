Faith and belief tested in new Netflix psychological thriller 'Revelations'
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 16:47
What happens when a person becomes so immersed in their own beliefs that they ignore the thoughts and advice of others?
Netflix’s upcoming thriller “Revelations” poses this provocative question about human nature by centering on a protagonist who sees only what he wishes to see and believes only what he wants to believe. In the film, devout pastor Sung Min-chan mistakenly believes his child has gone missing and quickly suspects a man of being the kidnapper. In his desperate bid to reclaim his child, he resorts to any means necessary.
Meanwhile, the other two main characters — detective Lee Yeon-hui and ex-convict Kwon Yang-rae — also pursue what they believe to be the truth, even suspecting each other along the way, illustrating how unyielding faith can sometimes lead people astray.
“It’s a work that delves into the nature of humanity,” actor Ryu Jun-yeol, who takes on the role of pastor Sung Min-chan, said during a press conference at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. “Many people will relate to its realistic portrayal of how our beliefs drive our decisions and just how far those beliefs can push us.”
“The film captures how everyday people face crises that shake their beliefs, forcing them to make tough decisions — a theme that all of us can find relatable,” actor Shin Hyun-been, who plays detective Lee Yeon-hui, said.
The film's director, Yeon Sang-ho, best known for “Train to Busan” (2016) and “Peninsula” (2020), emphasized that the film’s core strength lies in its realism.
“Rather than relying on flashy graphics or fantastical narratives, ‘Revelations’ focuses on events that could happen in real life and places the actors’ performances at the forefront,” Yeon explained. “This is a thriller that sets aside the fantasy elements of my previous films to concentrate solely on authentic tones and performances.”
“In this work, psychological depth is far more important than elaborate graphic effects, so the actors’ portrayals, their understanding of their characters and their chemistry were crucial,” Yeon added.
On top of using fewer graphics and emphasizing the actors’ performances, both the cast and the director agree that the film focused on external elements and meticulous details to achieve a high level of realism.
“We used natural light rather than elaborate sets or artificial lighting," said Yeon. “By continuously changing locations, we captured a genuine ambience,”
“I was struck by the care taken not only with the sets and art direction but also with background elements like the gypsum board inside the church, tissue boxes bearing the church’s name and promotion boards at the police station,” said actor Shin Hyun-been. “These subtle touches significantly enhance the immersive experience.”
The actors said great care was also taken with each character's visual aesthetic as well.
“To evoke a sense of unease in the audience — especially since the character is a criminal — we highlighted features such as hair loss and scars,” explained actor Shin Min-jae, who portrays the suspicious ex-convict Kwon Yang-rae.
"I wore minimal makeup and sported short hair in the film to portray a character who cares only about her own beliefs," said Shin Hyun-been.
Elevating the project further, the film benefits from its collaboration with its executive director — Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, known for “Gravity” (2013), “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004) and “Roma” (2018). Director Yeon said his discussions with Cuarón enhanced the film’s overall quality.
“Director Cuarón is an incredibly influential figure in the film industry, a master of long takes and a true innovator in cinematic storytelling,” said Yeon about the Oscar-winning director. “Since ‘Revelations’ is steeped in distinctly Korean themes, we initially had concerns about its global appeal.”
“I shared much of my vision and ideas with him, and he helped bring them to life. Through extensive discussions and continuous feedback on editing, he provided invaluable guidance,” Yeon added.
Netflix's upcoming thriller “Revelations” is set to premiere on Friday.
