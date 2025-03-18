6 military officers to be dismissed over failed martial law imposition
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 16:00
The Defense Ministry said Tuesday it has decided to dismiss six military officers from their posts as they were indicted for their alleged roles during the failed imposition of martial law in December.
Brig. Gen. Lee Sang-hyun, commander of the 1st Special Forces Brigade; Col. Kim Hyun-tae, head of the Army's 707th Special Mission Group; and four others will be dismissed Wednesday, according to the ministry.
Last month, prosecutors indicted the six officials without detention on charges of abuse of power and participation in an insurrection as part of its investigation into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
The ministry said it is considering further action against the six officials, such as placing them on compulsory leave.
Meanwhile, the ministry has decided not to dismiss Maj. Gen. Park Heon-su, head of the ministry's criminal investigation command, though he was indicted for his alleged involvement in martial law.
If dismissed, Park would automatically be discharged from service and thus avoid military disciplinary action, a ministry official said, noting it plans to review other punitive measures against Park.
The ministry has already dismissed other top military officials indicted for their alleged involvement in the martial law operations, including Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, former chief of the Defense Counterintelligence Command.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
