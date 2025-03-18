Arms agency chief discusses defense industry cooperation with Philippine defense chief

The head of the state arms procurement agency held talks with the Philippine defense chief and other officials in Manila this week to discuss expanding arms industry cooperation, officials said Tuesday.Seok Jong-gun, minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), met Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro on Monday, according to DAPA.The Philippines has introduced various South Korean-made weapons systems over the years, including FA-50 light attack aircraft, frigates and corvettes.Seok also held talks with Maj. Gen. Aristotle Gonzalez, vice commander of the Philippine Air Force, DAPA said, noting that the Philippine Air Force said it is reviewing introducing more FA-50s.He also met the Philippines' Navy chief, Vice Adm. Jose Ma Ambrosio Quiatchon Ezpeleta, with the two sides expressing hopes for bilateral cooperation to expand to maintenance, repair and overhaul projects of naval ships, according to DAPA.Yonhap