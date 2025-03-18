Arms agency chief discusses defense industry cooperation with Philippine defense chief
Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 13:00
Seok Jong-gun, minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), met Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro on Monday, according to DAPA.
The Philippines has introduced various South Korean-made weapons systems over the years, including FA-50 light attack aircraft, frigates and corvettes.
Seok also held talks with Maj. Gen. Aristotle Gonzalez, vice commander of the Philippine Air Force, DAPA said, noting that the Philippine Air Force said it is reviewing introducing more FA-50s.
He also met the Philippines' Navy chief, Vice Adm. Jose Ma Ambrosio Quiatchon Ezpeleta, with the two sides expressing hopes for bilateral cooperation to expand to maintenance, repair and overhaul projects of naval ships, according to DAPA.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)