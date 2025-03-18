 Army drone crash destroys $13.8 million helicopter, sparks military probe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Army drone crash destroys $13.8 million helicopter, sparks military probe

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 11:18
Smoke billows from a destroyed KUH-1 helicopter after an Army drone crashed into the military vehicle on March 17. [YONHAP]

Smoke billows from a destroyed KUH-1 helicopter after an Army drone crashed into the military vehicle on March 17. [YONHAP]

 
The Army crashed a drone into a parked military helicopter at an airfield in Gyeonggi on Monday, prompting the suspension of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights and an investigation into the cause of the incident.
 
A UAV attempting to land on the runway of an aviation battalion at an Army base in Yangju, Gyeonggi, crashed into a Surion utility helicopter (KUH-1) that was parked at the airfield, igniting a fire at 1:05 p.m. Monday, according to the Army Ground Operations Command and fire authorities.
 
The helicopter burst into flames, which were extinguished in about 20 minutes, but both aircraft were destroyed due to the onboard aviation fuel.
 
"There were no casualties from the fire, and the exact cause of the accident and the full extent of the damage are still under investigation,” said a military official.
 
The crashed UAV was a Heron, imported from Israel, with a length of 8.5 meters (27.9 feet), a wingspan of 16.6 meters and a maximum speed of 207 kilometers (128.6 miles) per hour. It conducts reconnaissance from an altitude of 10 kilometers. The military acquired three Heron drones and a ground control system for about 40 billion won ($2.08 million) in 2016, with each drone costing approximately 3 billion won. The destroyed Surion helicopter was worth around 20 billion won.
 
Of the three Heron drones in the military’s possession, one crashed near Yangju last November due to North Korean GPS jamming, while another has been out of operation due to maintenance issues.
 
"The military operates various surveillance and reconnaissance assets, so there is no issue with border security operations,” said a military official.
 
The crash comes less than two weeks after two KF-16 fighter jets accidentally bombed a village in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, during a training exercise, injuring multiple people. The incident was caused by a pilot entering incorrect target coordinates.
 
A directive suspending UAV operations under the Ground Operations Command was issued Tuesday. The military is investigating all possible causes of the drone crash, including operational errors, though takeoff and landing procedures for the Heron are reportedly automated.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Drone Gyeonggi Heron Korea

More in Defense

Arms agency chief discusses defense industry cooperation with Philippine defense chief

Korean Navy undertakes warship recommissioning drills

Defense Ministry resumes live-fire military drills after Pocheon bombing incident

Army drone crash destroys $13.8 million helicopter, sparks military probe

USFK general vows to maintain 'strong, forward-deployed force' in South Korea

Related Stories

Drone delivery services to begin next month for food, daily necessities

Football meets quidditch

North unveils new suicide drones as leader Kim aims to accelerate production

Drone delivery

Flying hydrogen
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)