 Defense Ministry resumes live-fire military drills after Pocheon bombing incident
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Defense Ministry resumes live-fire military drills after Pocheon bombing incident

Published: 18 Mar. 2025, 13:00
Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, third from right, sees a site where mistakenly released bomb fell in Pocheon, Gyeonggi on March 7. [YONAHP]

Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, third from right, sees a site where mistakenly released bomb fell in Pocheon, Gyeonggi on March 7. [YONAHP]

 
The Defense Ministry said Tuesday it has partially resumed live-fire military drills after their full suspension due to an accidental fighter jet bombing earlier this month.
 
On March 6, two KF-16 fighter jets mistakenly bombed a town in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, during live-fire drills, injuring 38 people and prompting the ministry to suspend all exercises involving live ammunition.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry said it will resume live-fire drills involving rifles and smaller firearms Tuesday at units conducting operations and boot camps, excluding those in Pocheon, after completing safety assessments of live-fire training grounds Friday.
 
It said other live-fire drills, such as those involving machine guns, tanks and artillery, will resume in phases, while those involving aircraft and those in Pocheon will only take place after the Air Force comes up with preventative measures and the Pocheon area is stabilized.
 
An interim Air Force investigation found that pilot error led to the accidental bombing, as one of the pilots of the single-seat fighter jets entered the wrong target coordinates during preparations for the exercise.
 
On Thursday, the ministry's investigators booked the two pilots on charges of professional negligence resulting in injury and damaging military facilities.
 
Yonhap
tags Pocheon Bombing Korea

More in Defense

Arms agency chief discusses defense industry cooperation with Philippine defense chief

Korean Navy undertakes warship recommissioning drills

Defense Ministry resumes live-fire military drills after Pocheon bombing incident

Army drone crash destroys $13.8 million helicopter, sparks military probe

USFK general vows to maintain 'strong, forward-deployed force' in South Korea

Related Stories

Two pilots booked over Pocheon bombing accident which left 43 injured

North Korea cites South's accidental bombing in condemnation of Freedom Shield exercise

Korea reports additional African swine fever case after one month

2 senior Air Force officials dismissed over Pocheon bombing

Churchgoers in southern Seoul catch virus
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)